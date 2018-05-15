Karnataka election results 2018 live: BJP nears majority, Congress continues to trail

15 May 2018, 09:48 AM
As per trends coming in from 214 seats, the BJP surges ahead with leads on 105 seats while the Congress trails with leads on 65 seats. The JDS is strengthening its position with leads on 42 seats.
15 May 2018, 09:46 AM
HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS leading over Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain by over 7000 votes in Ramanagara constituency. He is also leading from Channapatna.
15 May 2018, 09:35 AM
According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading on 102 seats and the Congress leads on 71 seats. The JDS seems set to emerge as a kingmaker as it is leading on 37 seats.
15 May 2018, 09:29 AM
As trends from 211 out of 222 Assembly seats thicken, the BJP is leading on 100 seats while the Congress leads on 76 seats. The JDS strengthens its position with leads on 34 Assembly seats.
15 May 2018, 09:23 AM
HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS leading over Congress candidate by more than 1500 votes in Ramanagara Assembly seat.
15 May 2018, 09:20 AM
Trends coming in from 211 out of 222 Assembly seats show the BJP leading on 93 seats and the Congress on 88. The JDS remains at a key position with leads on 29 seats.
15 May 2018, 09:18 AM
Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says that the option to enter into a post-poll alliance with the JDS is possible.
15 May 2018, 09:13 AM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly trailing by over 11,000 votes in Chamundeshwari.
15 May 2018, 08:59 AM
The JDS seems certain to play a key role in government formation in Karnataka as trends coming in from 210 out of 222 Assembly seats show a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and the BJP. While the BJP is leading on 93 seats, the Congress leads on 91. The JDS is leading on 26 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:52 AM
Trends pour in from 208 out of 222 Assembly seats in Karnataka - The BJP remains ahead with leads on 93 seats and the Congress is leading on 88 seats. If the trend continues, the JDS will emerge as the kingmaker as it is currently maintaining leads on 26 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:44 AM
The gap between the BJP and the Congress increases as trends from 169 seats come in, with the former now leading on 74 seats while the latter on 68. The JDS maintains lead on 26 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:40 AM
Trends pour in from 165 out of 222 Assembly seats - the BJP leads on 70 seats and the Congress is leading on 68. The JDS shows lead on 26 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:39 AM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra leading from Varuna Assembly seat.
15 May 2018, 08:37 AM
As per trends coming in from 159 out of 222 Assembly seats, the Congress leads on 68 seats while the BJP leads on 64. The JDS is leading on 26 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:36 AM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah now leading from Badami Assembly seat.
15 May 2018, 08:35 AM
Trends on 152 out of 222 Assembly seats - The Congress extends its lead marginally as it moves ahead on 65 seats. The BJP is giving a tough fight with leads on 60 seats. The JDS is leading on 26 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:34 AM
According to trends coming in from 146 out of 222 Assembly seats, there is neck-and-neck contest with the Congress leading on 62 seats and the BJP on 58. The JDS is leading on 25 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:31 AM
Trends from 124 out of 222 Assembly seats - the Congress moves ahead again with lead on 54 seats while the BJP is close second on 53 seats. The JDS extends leads on 16 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:27 AM
As per trends coming in from 113 out of 222 Assembly seats, the BJP surges ahead with leads on 50 seats while the Congress is leading on 48 seats. The JDS maintains lead on 14 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:24 AM
The Congress is leading on 40 seats while the BJP maintains lead on 36 seats, as per trends coming in from 90 seats. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah trailing from both Chamundeshwari and Badami seats.
15 May 2018, 08:22 AM
Trends on 84 out of 222 Assembly seats available: Ruling Congress races ahead with leads on 40 seats while the BJP remains on the second spot, leading on 33 seats. The JDS stands at 10.
15 May 2018, 08:19 AM
The Congress maintains lead on 35 seats while the BJP is leading on 31 seats, as per trends coming in from 77 out of 222 Assembly seats. The JDS is leading on 10 seats while others show lead on one seat.
15 May 2018, 08:17 AM
Trends coming in from 72 seats show Congress leading on 33 seats while BJP is close second with leads on 28 seats. The JDS is leading on 10 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:11 AM
According to trends coming in from 36 seats, the ruling Congress is leading on 25 seats while the BJP and JDS are locked in a neck-and-neck fight with leads on six and five seats respectively.
15 May 2018, 08:10 AM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing in Badami even as the Congress party shows lead on 19 seats in Karnataka.
15 May 2018, 08:10 AM
The Congress is leading on Mandya seat while the BJP is leading in Mangalore city north Assembly constituency.
15 May 2018, 08:09 AM
As per trends on 27 out of 222 seats, the Congress is leading on 17 seats, the BJP on six and the JDS on four seats.
15 May 2018, 08:00 AM
On the possibility of post-poll alliance with the JDS, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra says, "Senior party leaders will decide on this, but we are confident and hope to form government on our own."
15 May 2018, 07:58 AM
'Havan' being performed by Congress workers outside AICC office in #Delhi, ahead of counting of votes for #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/n7RU2CXbVQ
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018
15 May 2018, 07:53 AM
JDS's HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Nagamangala ahead of counting of votes. Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies.
15 May 2018, 07:37 AM
Bellary: BJP's B.Sriramalu prays ahead of counting of votes. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/ImhVnVJXpg
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018
15 May 2018, 07:36 AM
As many as 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 283 counting centres across Karnataka, of which 11,000 are in Bengaluru. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been stationed in Bengaluru.
15 May 2018, 07:34 AM
Chief election commissioner OP Rawat says that Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in strong rooms and there's adequate security personnel presence at all counting centres.