BS Yeddyurappa attacks Siddaramaiah for reducing Bengaluru to 'Garbage City', rampant corruption

Bengaluru: In the run-up to the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday attacked the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for rampant corruption and poor management of Bengaluru, which is also popular as the IT city of India.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, BS Yeddyurappa - the BJP strongman from Karnataka's dominant Lingayat community – today slammed the Congress government for the garbage menace in the Bengaluru city.

BSY, as Yeddyurappa is popularly known, said that due to the poor waste management, the Bengaluru city has been reduced to a 'Garbage City' under the Congress government.

Due to the garbage menace, Bengaluru's ranking has dropped from 7th position in 2015 to 210th position in 2017 in 'Swatch Bharat' rankings, the former Karnataka chief minister tweeted.

Terming the situation in Bengaluru as 'unfortunate', the BJP strongman vowed to revive the city if his party comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

''Bengaluru dropped from 7th position in 2015 to 210th position in 2017 in Swatch Bharat Rankings. It is unfortunate, our city is reduced to Garbage city under Cong. We will implement best practices from across the world to end this menace,'' BSY tweeted.

BSY also used a hashtag #NewBengaluruforNewIndia to share his vision for the IT City.

He said that after coming to power in Karnataka, his government will focus on decentralising the industries. He also promised to offer more attracting incentives to those firm which will agree to set up their base a little away from Bengaluru.

The BJP leader said that his government's focus will be on developing new satellite towns to de-congest Bengaluru.

''I'll emphasize on decentralizing industries, offer attractive incentives to companies that will set up their bases little away from Bengaluru and focus on developing new satellite towns to decongest Bengaluru,''' BSY said in another tweet.

In one of his tweets, BSY stressed on the need to clean up the bureaucracy and the appointment of honest and upright officers in order to bring transparency and accountability in the governance.

''Its important to have honest and upright officers across bureaucracy. But when people wielding power are compromised, the state suffers. I will take all measures to correct the course and bring discipline in bureaucracy,'' the BSY said.

Taking on the incumbent Congress dispensation in Karnataka for not doing enough to rein in rampant corruption across the state, BS Yeddyurappa said that within a month of coming to power, he will abolish the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and re-constitute the institution of Lokayukta with full powers.

He also vowed to initiate a thorough probe into every scam perpetrated by the ruling Congress in last five years and ensure that no culprit goes unpunished.

''Within one month of coming to power, I'll abolish ACB and reinstitute Lokayukta with full powers. I'll also order a comprehensive probe into every scam perpetrated by Congress is last 5 years. No culprit will go unpunished,'' the BJP strongman said.

There is an intense speculation in the political circles in Karnataka that BSY will directly challenge Siddaramaiah in the upcoming assembly elections here. The Congress party has, meanwhile, welcomed this, saying if BSY contests elections against Siddaramaiah, it will only help the Congress win in the state.

The assembly elections in Karnataka is slated on May 12 and the poll results will be announced on May 15.