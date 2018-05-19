Despite Yeddyurappa's resignation, Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of corruption in Karnataka

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came out all guns blazing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that BS Yeddyurappa's resignation as Karnataka CM was a befitting considering how BJP leaders were 'rampantly indulging in corruption.'

Brazenly calling Prime Minister Modi as corrupt, Rahul said that he had allowed BJP to use power of money to buy out Congress and JDS MLAs - a move which he said fell flat. "You've seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka. So the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie. He is corruption," he said in a press conference. "BJP has been attacking every institution of democracy. I am proud that opposition stood together and defeated the BJP (in Karnataka) and we will continue to do so."

You've seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/ydsmBGd2x6 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

Accusing the current government of being dictatorial in nature, Rahul said Yeddyurappa's decision to resign even before the floor-test showed just why 'truth matters above everything else.' "Did you notice that after the entire exercise in Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, the BJP legislators and speaker chose to leave the house before the national anthem? It shows they can disrespect any institution if in power," he said.

Congress and JDS have been celebrating since Yeddyurappa's decision to resign - a decision that he announced in an emotional speech in Karnataka Assembly.