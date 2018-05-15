Karnataka assembly election results 2018: BJP takes big lead, Congress second, JDS third

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a big lead and at 9:35 am had crossed the 100-seat mark in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. The ruling Congress was second with 65 seats while the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is at the third spot. Karnataka chief minister and Congress candidate Siddaramaiah is contesting from Chamundeshwari and Badami. He is leading from Badami but trailing from Chamundeshwari. BJP chief ministerial BS Yeddyurappa is leading from Shikaripura.

At 9:35 am, BJP candidates were leading in 102 seats while Congress was ahead in 65. JDS candidates were leading 41 constituencies while smaller parties were ahead in three.

Two constituencies - Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar - did not vote on May 12. The BJP, with an eye on winning the state back after five years, has put up candidates in all the 224 seats while the Congress under the leadership of chief minister Siddaramaiah is in the fray in 222 constituencies. The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has put up candidates in 201 constituencies.

The Karnataka Assembly has 225 seats but elections take place for 224 only. Since voting of May 12 took place for only 222 seats, so the halfway mark to secure majority is 112.

The voting for the elections had taken place on Saturday where 72.13 per cent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate exercised their franchise to decide the fates of 2,654 candidates, contesting for 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies. This was the highest recorded voter turnout in the last 35 years.