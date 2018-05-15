Karnataka Assembly election results: What it takes to maintain order on counting day

Bengaluru: The fate of several political parties would be decided on Tuesday with the counting of votes in the keenly-contested Karnataka Assembly elections. After weeks of holding rallies, listing out achievements, firing accusations and making mighty promises, parties like Congress, BJP and JD-S would be keeping fingers crossed.

What would help democracy - as always - is a free and fair manner of counting the votes. And to ensure this, security has been tightened across the state. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has said that maintaining order is of prime importance on counting day. "We have deployed Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) in strong rooms, adequate security personnel presence will be there at all counting centres to ensure law and order is maintained," he told news agency ANI.

ANI also reported that 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state. Of these, 11,000 are in the state capital of Bengaluru alone.

A Rapid Action Force company and 20 companies of Karnataka State Reserve Police have also been deployed in Bengaluru.

Elections are a crucial part of any democracy and in India, elaborate arrangements are made to ensure they are free and fair.

For Karnataka, 50,000 Central forces were deployed to provide security and maintain order on voting day - May 12. A total of 58,000 booths were set up for 5.6 crore voters. Election Commission had announced that the state saw 70% voter turnout.