Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Narendra Modi to launch 5-day campaign blitz from Chamarajanagar

The run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 have been heated. The BJP is now looking to get a leg-up from Tuesday when its star-of-star campaigners - Prime Minister Narendra Modi - hits the campaign trail in the state. Modi is set to address three rallies today, which is the beginning of a five-day blitz.

The opinion polls have so far not given a conclusive advantage to either side. The ruling Congress and the top challenger BJP have been at each other's throat in a bitter exchange that has been especially active on social media considering the age demographics and the connected nature of Karnataka.

Modi is expected to address a dozen rallies across five days in a campaign blitz that will begin in the Cauvery heartland of Chamarajanagar in southern Karnataka. He is scheduled to address a rally at 11:30 am at Santhemaranahalli.

He will then head to the coastal town of Udipi, where he will seek the blessings of the head of the Pejawar Matha, Vishvesha Tirtha. After, he is set to address a rally around 3 pm at the AGM College Ground in the temple town.

Modi is then set to head to Chikkodi in northern Karnataka's Belagavi district, where also he is scheduled to address a rally.

Modi's campaign blitz comes with just 11 days to go before Karnataka votes on its next government. The state is set to go to the polls in a single phase on May 12, with the counting of votes set for May 15.

The BJP, with its Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, is attempting to form the government for the second time in Karnataka. The Congress is looking to retain power under incumbent CM Siddaramaiah. The other major force in Karnataka politics - Deve Gowda's JD(S) - is also playing the game hard, perhaps with the hope of playing kingmaker.