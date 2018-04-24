Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Karnataka BJP pokes fun at Rahul Gandhi's mispronunciation of 'Visvesvaraya'

The Karnataka unit of the BJP went after Congress president Rahul Gandhi on social media on Tuesday. The Twitter handle of the state unit posted a comic poking fun of the torrid time Rahul had last month trying to pronounce 'Visvesvaraya'.

Speaking at an election rally in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had listed the icons from Karnataka. The fumbles had gone viral last month when Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekar had posted a clip.

The comic that the Karnataka BJP had tweeted was a take on the fumbles:

After Rahul Gandhi got the fifteen minutes he asked for! pic.twitter.com/pGdHmsxa9w — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 24, 2018

The tweet has gone viral, with over a 1000 retweets and 2000 'likes'.

The reference was to this clip that Rajeev Chandrashekar had posted:

So the leader of the party that aftr 5 years of corrupt govt - is now claiming to build a #NavaKarnataka doesnt know about the great son of #Karnataka n #BharatRatna #SirMVishvesvaraya ! @BJP4Karnataka #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/FkS1pNADwD — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) March 26, 2018

Not just Sir M Visvesvaraya, a Bharat Ratna recipient, Rahul had also mispronounced the name of Krishnaraja Wodeyar, while getting 'Tipu Sultan ji' and 'Kuvempu' correct.

The BJP and Congress are locked in heated battle for the coming Assembly election. The state goes to the polls on May 12, with the counting scheduled for May 15. The campaign has seen the BJP and the Congress making direct attacks on each other. Both parties and their leaders have also used various social media platforms actively to make their points and to take shots at each other.