As BJP surges, 'bring Priyanka' voices grow in Congress camp

New Delhi: A rather deserted Congress headquarters in the national capital bore a tepid look as BJP surged towards forming the government in the 22nd state of the country. Elections in Karnataka were bitterly fought and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had claimed there would be no losing from here on. In the end, the claim and the words fell hollow.

(Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018 Live)

Party workers, mostly devoted to Rahul, appeared absolutely dejected as their party stared at yet another defeat. Several told Zee News that while they still believe in Rahul's vision, his sister - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - must now be given a prominent role to play in the party. "I have always supported Rahul ji and I stand by him even today. But I do feel that Priyanka ji needs to be given a bigger say and a big role in how the party approaches Lok Sabha elections next year," said a party worker.

His views were acknowledged by some fellow party workers who had gathered here to celebrate what they had hoped would be a Congress win in Karnataka. They gradually began dispersing as the writing on the electoral wall became increasingly clear.

It is not the first time that Priyanka's name has been taken by people closely associated with the Congress party. While during campaigning in Karnataka, Rahul had said he is ready to be the PM if Congress wins Lok Sabha elections next year, sources say relentless defeats in state elections has left many die-hard Congress supporters doubting him.

Over the last few years, there has been a strong demand within the party that Priyanka be given a formal role. The Gandhi family has repeatedly sidestepped the issue. On her part, Priyanka has restricted herself, politically that is, to the Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Rae Barelli.