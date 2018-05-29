हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy rains lash Mangalore, Udupi; schools to remain closed on Wednesday

The IMD on Tuesday announced that the south-west monsoon had hit Kerala, three days before its scheduled arrival.

Pic courtesy: ANI

Mangalore: Heavy rains lashed Karnataka's coastal districts on Tuesday, with waterlogging reported in many parts of Mangalore and Udupi. Schools and colleges will remain shut on Wednesday in these places due to rains.

"For any assistance related to heavy rains in Mangaluru and Udupi kindly tweet with hashtag #SOSMangaluru #SOSUdupi tagging our handle, " Karnataka government's State Emergency Operation Centre, Revenue Department (Disaster Management) tweeted. "We have instructed all telecom and mobile service providers to maintain optimum connectivity in Mangaluru and Udupi in light of heavy rainfall. Quick response team formed by mobile service providers to restore connectivity immediately in case of disruption," it added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other areas and asked the Home Secretary to rush more NDRF teams there if required.

PM Narendra Modi also tweeted, saying, "I have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas in Karnataka."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced that the southwest monsoon had hit Kerala, three days before its scheduled arrival. The conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, parts of east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeastern states during the next 48 hours, it had said. 

"Today, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin, Maldives area, entire Lakshadweep, most parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of the south-west, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today, the 29th May 2018, three days ahead of its normal date," the IMD had said, PTI reported. 

June 1 is the official onset date for the arrival of monsoon in the country and it takes more than a month-and-half to cover the entire country. The usual date for the monsoon over Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, its last post, is July 15.

Owing to the arrival of monsoon, isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive "heavy to very heavy rain" on Wednesday.

But there will be no respite from hot weather conditions in parts of north and central India, the weather department said. 

(With Agency inputs)

