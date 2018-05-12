Karnataka elections: Faulty EVMs stall voting at some booths in Hubli, Hassan

12 May 2018, 09:02 AM Siddaramaiah thanked people for standing in queues to vote in the elections. "Today People of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history & show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful & compassionate politics & governance. I thank them for their support & wish them well," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Today People of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history & show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful & compassionate politics & governance. I thank them for their support & wish them well. https://t.co/XC662rENDI — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2018

12 May 2018, 08:54 AM There are some reports of faulty EVMs at a polling booth in Hassan. As per reports, HD Deve Gowda's family has been unable to cast their votes due to the same reason.

12 May 2018, 08:34 AM Voting halted at booth number 108 in Hubli due to a faulty Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine. While the machine is being replaced, voting has been stopped at the booth. The polling, which began at 58,546 polling stations, is equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs.

12 May 2018, 08:09 AM CM Siddaramaiah also urged people to vote and reached out to the youth specially for their votes. "Our Karnataka is ready for the elections, in which case all the people of the state, especially the young people, will vote and democratically ask for the support. For the last five years to continue development and continuous improvement in Karnataka, please vote for yourself," he tweeted on Saturday.

12 May 2018, 08:03 AM Urging people of Karnataka to vote in huge numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted: "Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation." Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2018

12 May 2018, 07:50 AM In a first in Karnataka, one all women-managed polling station (Sakhi) has been set up in all rural assembly constituencies and five in each urban constituency (totalling 600 polling stations). Special polling stations have also been given an ethnic look in primitive tribal areas on a pilot basis.

12 May 2018, 07:50 AM People are lining up in Badami constituency where CM Siddaramaiah is contesting against BJP's B Sriramulu. The Congress had on Friday approached the Election Commission urging them to act against B Sriramalu and bar him from fighting the Karnataka elections. Citing a video, the Congress in its letter to the EC had said: "The evidence gives rise to serious questions and allegations about certain heinous and deplorable criminal activities being indulged in by the BJP's candidate Shri. B. Sriramulu." Sriramulu is BJP's candidate for Molakalmunt as well as Badami Assembly Constituencies in Karnataka. People queue up at polling booth number 144 in Badami constituency. CM Siddaramaiah is contesting against BJP's B.Sriramulu from here. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/krjSwV0sti — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

12 May 2018, 07:48 AM The current polls are being viewed as one of the most complex elections in the state. While the ruling Congress and the BJP are the main contenders for power, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JDS is likely to play the kingmaker, according to most surveys and opinion polls. Visuals of people casting their vote at booth number 159-159 in Gulbarga South. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/YssNuReLe3 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

12 May 2018, 07:46 AM Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls that will go on till 6 pm. Nearly 7,500 personnel from like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtram Chattisgarh, Kerala and Goa have also been deployed for security. Bengaluru: Voting for 222 seats is underway in Karnataka, visuals from booth number.172 in BTM constituency. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/NXLy2QFY1m — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

12 May 2018, 07:26 AM A day before polls, the EC had said that voting in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency has been deferred after a huge number of voter ID cards were recovered from an apartment in Bengaluru. The voting in Rajarajeshwari Nagar will now be held on May 28 and the counting will be done on May 31.

12 May 2018, 07:17 AM Union Minister and BJP leader Sadananda Gowda also voted in Puttur. Confident that there will be an increase in the voting percentage, he said: "Certainly there will be increase in voting this time. They want to remove the Siddaramaiah government from Karnataka. People will come out in large numbers." Union Minister & BJP leader Sadananda Gowda casts his vote in Puttur. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/vZsFER7spa — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

12 May 2018, 07:14 AM BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa were among the early voters on Saturday morning. Yeddyurappa voted in Shikarpur in Shimoga. Just before casting his vote, he said that people are fed up with the Siddaramaiah government. "I urge the people to come out and vote for BJP. I assure the people of Karnataka that I'm going to give good governance," Yeddyurappa said. BJP Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa casts his vote in Shikarpur, Shimoga. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/NCrU6NFrMM — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018