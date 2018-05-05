Rahul Gandhi has a video for PM Narendra Modi, it's called 'Karnataka's Most Wanted'

NEW DELHI: Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted a video on Twitter titled- "Karnataka's Most Wanted" in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections. In the video, the Congress chief is challenging Modi to speak about corruption allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial face for Karnataka elections BS Yeddyurappa and some other candidates of the party.

Taking a jibe at the PM, the video questions if he will speak for 5 minutes on these issues. The video even ends by saying the PM could use a paper for answers referring to the war of words between the BJP and the Congress over speaking from notes. Posting the video, Rahul wrote: "Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of "Karnataka's Most Wanted". #AnswerMaadiModi"

Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of "Karnataka's Most Wanted". #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/G97AjBQUgO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2018

"Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery your CM candidate? When will you speak on your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases," it questioned. The clip named B. Sriamulu, G. Somashekara Reddy, T.H. Suresh Babu, Katta Subramanya Naidu, C.T. Ravi, Murugesh Nirani, ES EN Krishnaiah Shetty Malur, K. Shivanagouda Naik, R. Ashok, and Shobha Karandlaje as the 11 BJP candidates facing criminal cases.

"Putting a lid on the Rs 35,000 crore illegal iron ore mining scam of the Reddy brothers. Waiting your reply," the video said.

The controversy around paper notes began after Rahul dared the PM to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament on various issues, including corruption. The Congress chief claimed that Modi would not be able to sit for 15 minutes.

Responding to the challenge, Modi while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka asked Rahul to speak in any language about the achievements of his party's government in the state without referring to a piece of paper.

The PM was in turn challenged by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to speak about the BJP government led by BS Yeddyurappa in Karnataka by looking at a piece of paper. "Dear PM @narendramodi ji, I challenge you to speak about the achievements of BS Yeddyurappa’s Govt in Karnataka for 15 minutes by looking at a paper," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Rahul had on Thursday released a report card for Modi where he judged him for the subject 'agriculture' in Karnataka. As expected, the results weren't anything that the BJP or the PM would like. Rahul said in the tweet: "Rahul said in the tweet: "Mr Modi’s Report Card..State: Karnataka..Sub: Agriculture

1. Contribution to Cong State Govts 8,500 Cr Farm Loan waiver = 0 Rs

2. PM’s crop insurance scheme: Farmers suffer; pvt insurance companies make huge profits.

3. No MSP+50%, for Karnataka farmers...Grade = F"

