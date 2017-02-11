AIADMK crisis LIVE: Delay in swearing-in an attempt to split the party, claims Sasikala
Chennai: The tug of war for power in Tamil Nadu saw AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday writing a letter to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, staking her claim to form the government in the state.
On Saturday afternoon, Sasikala reached the Golden Bay resort, where 27 of her MLAs are said to be lodged and held a meeting with them. It is believed that she will take back the MLAs to Raj Bhavan and parade them before Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as proof of her support within the party.
Meanwhile, Education minister K Pandiarajan, who joined the Panneerselvam faction today, claimed the support of 135 MLAs and demanded a floor test in the House.
Here are the live updates:
Latest Updates
Needed measures will be taken- Respected Chinnamma
— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 11, 2017
We were waiting patiently till this moment for a reply from the honourable Governor- Respected Chinnamma
— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 11, 2017
Please wait and watch: VK Sasikala on question if she will look for legal remedies. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Tip0WDunYe
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 11, 2017
The created time lag looks like it was intended to create a split in the party: AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala
The created time lag looks like it was intended to create a split in the party-Respected Chinnamma
— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 11, 2017
After meeting the party MLAs, I feel happy. We're waiting patiently till this moment for a reply from the Governor. Needed measures will be taken: Sasikala
After meeting the party MLAs,I feel happy- Respected Chinnamma
— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) February 11, 2017
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India tests exo-atmospheric ballistic missile interception - Know all about it
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO