AIADMK crisis LIVE: Delay in swearing-in an attempt to split the party, claims Sasikala

Chennai: The tug of war for power in Tamil Nadu saw AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday writing a letter to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, staking her claim to form the government in the state.

On Saturday afternoon, Sasikala reached the Golden Bay resort, where 27 of her MLAs are said to be lodged and held a meeting with them. It is believed that she will take back the MLAs to Raj Bhavan and parade them before Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as proof of her support within the party.

Meanwhile, Education minister K Pandiarajan, who joined the Panneerselvam faction today, claimed the support of 135 MLAs and demanded a floor test in the House.

Here are the live updates: