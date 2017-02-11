close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

AIADMK crisis LIVE: Delay in swearing-in an attempt to split the party, claims Sasikala

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 21:32
Zee Media Bureau

Chennai: The tug of war for power in Tamil Nadu saw AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday writing a letter to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, staking her claim to form the government in the state.

On Saturday afternoon, Sasikala reached the Golden Bay resort, where 27 of her MLAs are said to be lodged and held a meeting with them. It is believed that she will take back the MLAs to Raj Bhavan and parade them before Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as proof of her support within the party.

Meanwhile, Education minister K Pandiarajan, who joined the Panneerselvam faction today, claimed the support of 135 MLAs and demanded a floor test in the House.

Here are the live updates:

Latest Updates

21:32 PM
21:30 PM
21:28 PM
21:27 PM

Nobody believed me when I said O. Panneerselvam was threatened to resign: K S Gita, AIADMK

21:01 PM

List of MLAs has already been submitted. Governor should call our 'Amma' to form the government: Anwar Raja, AIADMK

21:01 PM

VK Sasikala never allowed anyone to see Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital. I went to the hospital everyday but was not allowed to see her: C Ponnaiyan

20:59 PM

From tomorrow onwards, we would begin a new kind of protest. Delaying tactics is an attempt to create divisions in party: Sasikala

20:58 PM

The created time lag looks like it was intended to create a split in the party: AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala

20:19 PM

After meeting the party MLAs, I feel happy. We're waiting patiently till this moment for a reply from the Governor. Needed measures will be taken: Sasikala

20:17 PM

Supreme Court judgement in Jayalalithaa's disproportionate asset case not listed for Monday

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 21:32
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.