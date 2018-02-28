Madhya Pradesh Byelection Results 2018 live updates: Kolaras and Mungaoli bypolls

Bhopal: Counting of votes for Mungaoli and Kolaras byelections began today amid heavy security.

Clear election results trends is expected within an hour.

The chief contest in both the Assembly constituencies is between Congress and BJP. The Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly bypolls were held on Saturday – February 24. The constituencies recorded a 70% and 77% voter turnout.

Assembly bypolls to two seats in Madhya Pradesh are being viewed as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Overall, 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli and 22 in Kolaras.

Below, we present the live updates of Mungaoli and Kolaras byelections: