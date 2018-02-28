Madhya Pradesh Byelection Results 2018 live updates: Kolaras and Mungaoli bypolls

28 February 2018, 09:03 AM
Congress gets edge in Kolaras, tough competition between BJP and Congress in Mungaoli
28 February 2018, 09:02 AM
In Kolaras's Shivpuri, couting of all 14 postal ballots completed. Counting of votes polled using EVMs begins, the first trend to come shortly
28 February 2018, 08:52 AM
EVM machine arrives at counting tables in Kolaras and Mungavale amid heavy security. Counting to begin shortly.
The counting of postal ballots is completed.
28 February 2018, 08:51 AM
In Kolaras's Ashoknagar, out of 23 postal ballots, 21 votes have declared invalid by Election Commission officials
28 February 2018, 08:45 AM
#MadhyaPradesh: Counting of votes for Mungaoli & Kolaras by-polls begins, visuals from a counting centre in Kolaras. pic.twitter.com/bbOiuTKBDR
28 February 2018, 08:33 AM
Counting of postal ballots begins for Kolaras and Mungavale seats
28 February 2018, 08:33 AM
At least 13 candidates including the Congress' Brijendra Singh Yadav, BJP's Bai Sahib were in fray in Mungaoli while 22 candidates including Congress' Mahendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Devendra Jain contested in Kolaras.
28 February 2018, 08:31 AM
The fate of 13 candidates in Mungaoli, including BJD's Rita Sahu, BJP’s Ashok Panigrahi and Congress' Pranaya Sahu, would be decided today.
28 February 2018, 08:30 AM
In Kolaras bypoll, the contest is between the Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Devendra Jain. For Mungaoli Assembly seat, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Baisahab Yadav are in the fray.
Overall, 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli and 22 in Kolaras.
28 February 2018, 08:30 AM
The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress' MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda in Mungaoli and its Kolaras MLA Ram Singh Yadav. Both the constituencies are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia.
28 February 2018, 08:02 AM
In Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls are being viewed as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The results are expected to set the tone of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls
28 February 2018, 08:00 AM
Counting of votes begins for Madhya Pradesh's Kolara and Mungaloi Assembly bypolls