Bijepur Bypolls Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee News

Bargarh: All eyes are set on results of Bijepur Assembly constituency bypolls, counting of which will begin at 8 am. The seat will witness a triangular contest between Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray.

A clear trend of results is expected to be available by noon.

The bypolls to Bijepur Assembly constituency were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.

Fourteen tables have been reportedly arranged for counting of votes with as many as 21 rounds of count likely to be conducted.

While bypoll has turned out to be a matter of prestige for BJD which has been trying to claim the seat since last three terms, only to be defeated by Congress strongman Subal Sahu, this time it has roped in his wife Rita Sahu to grab the opportunity.

On the other hand, the BJP is upbeat after its victory in last year’s panchayat elections and hopes to make inroads into the BJD bastion.

Similarly, the Congress is also aiming to win the seat again with its candidate Pranay Sahu exuding confidence with his promises for the people.