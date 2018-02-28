Madhya Pradesh's Kolaras, Mungaoli bypoll results 2018: Live Streaming

The results of bye-elections to Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and Bijepur seat in Odisha will be declared today. The counting of votes for Kolaras, Mungaoli and Bijepur bypolls results began at 8 am today.

Polling for bye-election in two Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh and one in Odisha was held on February 24.

An estimated 70-77% polling was recorded in bypolls to two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and one assembly constituency in Odisha.

In Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress’s Mungaoli MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and its Kolaras MLA Ram Singh Yadav. Both the constituencies are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In Orissa, the bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year.

In Kolaras bye-election, the contest is between the Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Jain. For Mungaoli Assembly seat, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav and BJP’s Baisahab Yadav are in the fray. Overall, 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli and 22 in Kolaras.

An estimated 72% voters exercised their franchise in Bijepur Assembly bye-election in Odisha.

There is a triangular contest among nominees of the ruling BJD, the Congress and the BJP for the Bijepur seat. Subal Sabu’s wife Rita Sahu has been fielded this time by the BJD, while Ashok Panigrahi is nominated by the BJP, and Pranay Sahu by the Congress.