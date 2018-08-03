Live Streaming of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation results 2018 on Zee News, Zee 24 Taas

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) results 2018 and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) results 2018 are all set to be declared on Friday, August 3. 

File photo

Mumbai: Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) results 2018 and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) results 2018 are all set to be declared on Friday, August 3. 

Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation is in western Maharashtra while Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in north Maharashtra. 

A total of 754 candidates are in the fray for 153 seats in these two cities, which went to poll on Thursday. The cumulative voter population of the two is 7,89,251.

In Jalgaon, around 55 per cent voters exercised their franchise, but the final figure is yet to be out. Last time the city had registered 63 per cent voting, an official said.

Around 62 per cent polling was registered in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, one percentage point less than the 2013 polls, the official said.

According to reports, tension prevailed in polling booth in Ward number 15 when some candidates alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine was malfunctioning and all votes were going to the BJP. Following a ruckus, police baton-charge them to disperse the workers. 

As many as 451 candidates are in fray for 78 seats in the SMKMC, while 303 nominees will vie for 75 seats in Jalgaon.

In Jalgaon, Sena-BJP have an informal alliance, while Congress-NCP had announced a tie-up before the polls.

In SMKMC, the NCP and Congress have joined hands against the BJP. 

