हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation results 2018 live updates

The results of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in western Maharashtra and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in north Maharashtra will be declared today. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 3, 2018 - 10:28
Comments |
File photo

Mumbai: The results of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in western Maharashtra and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in north Maharashtra will be declared on Friday. 

Live streaming of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation results 2018

A total of 754 candidates are in the fray for 153 seats in these two cities, which went to poll on Thursday. The cumulative voter population of the two is 7,89,251.

As many as 451 candidates are in the fray for 78 seats in the SMKMC, while 303 nominees will vie for 75 seats in Jalgaon.

In Jalgaon, around 55 per cent voters exercised their franchise, but the final figure is yet to be out. Last time the city had registered 63 per cent voting, an official said.

Around 62 per cent polling was registered in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, one percentage point less than the 2013 polls, the official said.

Here are the latest updates of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation results 2018:

3 August 2018, 10:28 AM

In Jalgaon, the Shiv Sena and the BJP have an informal alliance, while the Congress and the NCP had announced a tie-up before the polls. In SMKMC, the NCP and Congress have joined hands against the BJP. 

3 August 2018, 10:28 AM

Around 62 per cent polling was registered in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, one percentage point less than the 2013 polls, the official said. Tension prevailed in a polling booth in ward number 15 when some candidates alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine was malfunctioning and all votes were going to the BJP. As workers of various parties created a ruckus, police baton-charge them to disperse the workers. The municipal commissioner later said there was no malfunctioning. 

3 August 2018, 10:06 AM

The Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in western Maharashtra and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in the north of the state went to the polls on Thursday. In Jalgaon, around 55 per cent voters exercised their franchise, but the final figure is yet to be declared by state election commission. 

3 August 2018, 09:59 AM

A total of 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats in these two cities, which have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.

Four-fifty-one (451) candidates are in fray for 78 seats in the SMKMC, while 303 nominees will vie for 75 seats in Jalgaon.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close