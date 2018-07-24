हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra bandh

Maharashtra bandh: Public transport, emergency services to continue operating

Public transport and emergency services continued operating normally, even as the protests called by Maratha groups intensified across the state on Tuesday morning. 

Maharashtra bandh: Public transport, emergency services to continue operating
ANI photo

MUMBAI: Public transport and emergency services continued operating normally, even as the protests called by Maratha groups intensified across the state on Tuesday morning. 

While transport services have not been affected, reports of delay due to bandh was reported from several parts of the state.

A bus carrying people to Pandharpur was stuck at Latur bus station since Monday night. “We were told can go ahead on your own risk,' said the bus conductor.

Reports of traffic being stalled due to the protests emerged from Ahmednagar.

A day after a youth - Kakasaheb Shinde- jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district, several Maratha outfits called for a bandh across Maharashtra. The groups have three chief demands: Reservation in government jobs and education, relief for Kakasaheb Shinde's family, and provide employment to Shinde's brother and announce Kakasaheb as a martyr.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for Shinde's family.

The Maratha groups have threatened to turn violent if their demands are not met within two days.

"We will continue our agitation until Chief Minister Fadnavis apologises to the Maratha community. We will observe bandh in Aurangabad and other parts of the state today," Ravindra Patil, the coordinator of a pro-reservation group of Marathas, said.

Some Maratha groups have also planned to protest in Mumbai in the near future. 

Despite assurances from Fadnavis, none of the demands have been met, leaders of the agitating groups claimed.

In the last few days, protests have taken place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai.

Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.

The community leaders had earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands. Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in this connection in Mumbai.

With agency inputs

