Meghalaya Assembly elections 2018: Here's the full list of leading/winning candidates
Meghalaya has witnessed a massive voter turnout of 84.86 percent in the elections, which is lesser than the turnout in 2013 Assembly elections, which stood at 86.82 percent.
SHILLONG: The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2018 Assembly elections in the three Northeastern states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The election has turned into a heated fight in all three states, each of which have seen 59 of their 60 seats go to the polls.
The polling was for the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27 and now the stage is set for counting of votes. Of the 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya, as many as 55 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
On February 27, voting was conducted in just 59 seats as polling in Williamnagar constituency was countermanded after NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an IED blast just ahead of the elections.
Here's a list of the Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya:
|Constituency
|Leading/winning candidate
|Party
|1-Nartiang (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|2-Jowai (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|3-Raliang (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|4-Mowkaiaw (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|5-Sutnga Saipung (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|6-Khliehriat (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|7-Amlarem (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|8-Mawhati (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|9-Nongpoh (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|10-Jirang (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|11-Umsning (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|12-Umroi (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|13-Mawryngkneng (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|14-Pynthorumkhrah (GEN)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|15-Mawlai (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|16-East Shillong (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|17-North Shillong (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|18-West Shillong (GEN)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|19-South Shillong (GEN)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|20-Mylliem (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|21-Nongthymmai (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|22-Nongkrem (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|23-Sohiong (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|24-Mawphlang (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|25-Mawsynram (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|26-Shella (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|27-Pynursla (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|28-Sohra (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|29-Mawkynrew (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|30-Mairang (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|31-Mawthadraishan (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|32-Nongstoin (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|33-Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|34-Mawshynrut (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|35-Ranikor (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|36-Mawkyrwat (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|37-Kharkutta (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|38-Mendipathar (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|39-Resubelpara (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|40-Bajengdoba (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|41-Songsak (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|42-Rongjeng (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|43-William Nagar (ST)
|-
|-
|44-Raksamgre (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|45-Tikrikilla (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|46-Phulbari (GEN)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|47-Rajabala (GEN)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|48-Selsella (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|49-Dadenggre (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|50-North Tura (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|51-South Tura (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|52-Rangsakona (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|53-Ampati (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|54-Mahendraganj (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|55-Salmanpara (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|56-Gambegre (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|57-Dalu (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|58-Rongara-Siju (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|59-Chokpot (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
|60-Baghmara (ST)
|Result awaited
|Result awaited
The polling in Meghalaya went peaceful and the turnout of voters in the state was recorded to be 84.86 per cent.