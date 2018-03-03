हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya Assembly elections 2018: Here's the full list of leading/winning candidates

Meghalaya has witnessed a massive voter turnout of 84.86 percent in the elections, which is lesser than the turnout in 2013 Assembly elections, which stood at 86.82 percent.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 08:34 AM IST
SHILLONG: The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2018 Assembly elections in the three Northeastern states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The election has turned into a heated fight in all three states, each of which have seen 59 of their 60 seats go to the polls.

The polling was for the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27 and now the stage is set for counting of votes. Of the 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya, as many as 55 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
 
On February 27, voting was conducted in just 59 seats as polling in Williamnagar constituency was countermanded after NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an IED blast just ahead of the elections.

Here's a list of the Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya:

Constituency Leading/winning candidate Party
1-Nartiang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
2-Jowai (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
3-Raliang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
4-Mowkaiaw (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
5-Sutnga Saipung (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
6-Khliehriat (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
7-Amlarem (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
8-Mawhati (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
9-Nongpoh (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
10-Jirang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
11-Umsning (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
12-Umroi (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
13-Mawryngkneng (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
14-Pynthorumkhrah (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited
15-Mawlai (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
16-East Shillong (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
17-North Shillong (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
18-West Shillong (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited
19-South Shillong (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited
20-Mylliem (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
21-Nongthymmai (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
22-Nongkrem (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
23-Sohiong (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
24-Mawphlang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
25-Mawsynram (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
26-Shella (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
27-Pynursla (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
28-Sohra (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
29-Mawkynrew (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
30-Mairang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
31-Mawthadraishan (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
32-Nongstoin (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
33-Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
34-Mawshynrut (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
35-Ranikor (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
36-Mawkyrwat (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
37-Kharkutta (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
38-Mendipathar (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
39-Resubelpara (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
40-Bajengdoba (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
41-Songsak (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
42-Rongjeng (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
43-William Nagar (ST) - -
44-Raksamgre (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
45-Tikrikilla (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
46-Phulbari (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited
47-Rajabala (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited
48-Selsella (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
49-Dadenggre (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
50-North Tura (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
51-South Tura (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
52-Rangsakona (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
53-Ampati (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
54-Mahendraganj (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
55-Salmanpara (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
56-Gambegre (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
57-Dalu (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
58-Rongara-Siju (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
59-Chokpot (ST) Result awaited Result awaited
60-Baghmara (ST) Result awaited Result awaited

The polling in Meghalaya went peaceful and the turnout of voters in the state was recorded to be 84.86 per cent.

