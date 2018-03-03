Meghalaya Assembly elections 2018: Here's the full list of leading/winning candidates

SHILLONG: The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2018 Assembly elections in the three Northeastern states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The election has turned into a heated fight in all three states, each of which have seen 59 of their 60 seats go to the polls.

The polling was for the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27 and now the stage is set for counting of votes. Of the 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya, as many as 55 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.



Meghalaya has witnessed a massive voter turnout of 84.86 percent in the elections, which is lesser than the turnout in 2013 Assembly elections, which stood at 86.82 percent.



On February 27, voting was conducted in just 59 seats as polling in Williamnagar constituency was countermanded after NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an IED blast just ahead of the elections.

Here's a list of the Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya:

Constituency Leading/winning candidate Party 1-Nartiang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 2-Jowai (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 3-Raliang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 4-Mowkaiaw (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 5-Sutnga Saipung (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 6-Khliehriat (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 7-Amlarem (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 8-Mawhati (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 9-Nongpoh (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 10-Jirang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 11-Umsning (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 12-Umroi (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 13-Mawryngkneng (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 14-Pynthorumkhrah (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited 15-Mawlai (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 16-East Shillong (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 17-North Shillong (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 18-West Shillong (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited 19-South Shillong (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited 20-Mylliem (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 21-Nongthymmai (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 22-Nongkrem (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 23-Sohiong (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 24-Mawphlang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 25-Mawsynram (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 26-Shella (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 27-Pynursla (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 28-Sohra (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 29-Mawkynrew (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 30-Mairang (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 31-Mawthadraishan (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 32-Nongstoin (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 33-Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 34-Mawshynrut (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 35-Ranikor (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 36-Mawkyrwat (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 37-Kharkutta (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 38-Mendipathar (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 39-Resubelpara (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 40-Bajengdoba (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 41-Songsak (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 42-Rongjeng (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 43-William Nagar (ST) - - 44-Raksamgre (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 45-Tikrikilla (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 46-Phulbari (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited 47-Rajabala (GEN) Result awaited Result awaited 48-Selsella (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 49-Dadenggre (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 50-North Tura (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 51-South Tura (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 52-Rangsakona (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 53-Ampati (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 54-Mahendraganj (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 55-Salmanpara (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 56-Gambegre (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 57-Dalu (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 58-Rongara-Siju (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 59-Chokpot (ST) Result awaited Result awaited 60-Baghmara (ST) Result awaited Result awaited

The polling in Meghalaya went peaceful and the turnout of voters in the state was recorded to be 84.86 per cent.