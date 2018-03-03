हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Assembly election results 2018: BJP leads in Tripura and Nagaland, Congress in Meghalaya

The results of first round of counting are likely to be in by 9 am.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 08:57
The BJP is leading Tripura and Nagaland while Congress is leading in Meghalaya. The counting of votes started on Saturday morning in the three Assembly constituencies of North East – Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. Counting will be held for 59 of the 60 seats in all the three states. The counting will begin with postal ballots. A clear picture of trends will emerge by noon. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP is trying to gain a strong foothold in all the three states. At present, it is in power or is part of the ruling coalition in five of the eight states in the region.

In Tripura, the chief contest is between BJP and CPI(M)-led Left Front. In Meghalaya, it's a four-cornered contest between Congress, National People's Party or NPP, BJP and the United Democratic Party (UDP)- Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP). In Nagaland, the contest is between Naga People's Front (NPF) and BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance.

Nagaland Assembly election Results 2018 live updates

Meghalaya Assembly elections Results 2018 live updates

Tripura Assembly elections Results 2018 live updates

 

Here are the latest updates from the three states: 

3 March 2018, 08:49 AM

A heavy layer of security has been deployed in all the three states. the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border.

3 March 2018, 08:46 AM

Tripura Election Trends

CPM:16
CPI: 0
BJP: 17
Congress: 1
Others: 0

Nagaland Election Trends
BJP+: 13
CONG: 0
NPF: 4
NCP: 0
OTH: 0

Meghalaya Election Trends
BJP: 4
CONG: 4
UDP: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 9

3 March 2018, 08:38 AM

Tripura is witnessing a close fight. BJP is currently leading in 13 seats, CPM in 12. 

Tripura Election Trends

CPM: 12
CPI: 0
BJP: 13
Congress: 1
Others: 0

3 March 2018, 08:36 AM

In Nagaland, BJP takes massive lead in 10 seats. NPF leading in 2 seats.

Nagaland Election Trends

BJP+: 10
CONG: 0
NPF: 2
NCP: 0

OTH: 0

3 March 2018, 08:36 AM

Both BJP and Congress are leading in 3 seats each in Meghalaya., others in two. 

Meghalaya Election Trends
BJP: 3
CONG: 3
UDP: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 2

3 March 2018, 08:32 AM

Tripura is witnessing a close fight between BJP and CPM. In Nagaland, BJP is leading in 5 seats, Congress leads in one seat in Meghalaya 

Tripura Election Trends

CPM: 6
CPI: 0 
BJP: 6
Congress: 0
Others: 0

Nagaland Election Trends
BJP+: 5
CONG: 0
NPF: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 0

Meghalaya Election Trends
BJP: 0
CONG: 1
UDP: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 0

3 March 2018, 08:30 AM

It's neck-to-neck to contest between BJP and Tripura.

3 March 2018, 08:26 AM

Tripura Election Trends

CPM: 6
CPI: 0 
BJP: 4
Congress: 0
Others: 0

Nagaland Election Trends
BJP+: 1
CONG: 0
NPF: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 0

Meghalaya Election Trends
BJP: 0
CONG: 0
UDP: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 0

3 March 2018, 08:24 AM

In Tripura, CPM is leading in 6 seats, BJP in 4 seats. In Nagaland, the BJP is ahead in one seat. 

3 March 2018, 08:18 AM

Tripura Election Trends

CPM: 2
CPI: 0 
BJP: 0
Congress: 0
Others: 0

Nagaland Election Trends
BJP+: 1
CONG: 0
NPF: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 0

Meghalaya Election Trends
BJP: 0
CONG: 0
UDP: 0
NCP: 0
OTH: 0

3 March 2018, 08:16 AM

CPI candidate Manik Dey is leading from Majlishpur

3 March 2018, 08:12 AM

A day before results, Tripura Fisheries and Cooperation minister Khagendra Jamatia died at a hospital in New Delhi on Friday. Jamatia was CPI(M)'s candidate from the Krishnapur constituency for the Assembly elections held on February 18. 

3 March 2018, 08:00 AM

Counting begins in all three state assemblies -- Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura

