Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Assembly election results 2018: BJP leads in Tripura and Nagaland, Congress in Meghalaya

The BJP is leading Tripura and Nagaland while Congress is leading in Meghalaya. The counting of votes started on Saturday morning in the three Assembly constituencies of North East – Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. Counting will be held for 59 of the 60 seats in all the three states. The counting will begin with postal ballots. A clear picture of trends will emerge by noon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP is trying to gain a strong foothold in all the three states. At present, it is in power or is part of the ruling coalition in five of the eight states in the region.

In Tripura, the chief contest is between BJP and CPI(M)-led Left Front. In Meghalaya, it's a four-cornered contest between Congress, National People's Party or NPP, BJP and the United Democratic Party (UDP)- Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP). In Nagaland, the contest is between Naga People's Front (NPF) and BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance.

Nagaland Assembly election Results 2018 live updates

Meghalaya Assembly elections Results 2018 live updates

Tripura Assembly elections Results 2018 live updates

Here are the latest updates from the three states: