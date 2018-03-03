Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland Assembly election results 2018: BJP leads in Tripura and Nagaland, Congress in Meghalaya

3 March 2018, 08:49 AM
A heavy layer of security has been deployed in all the three states. the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border.
3 March 2018, 08:46 AM
Tripura Election Trends
Nagaland Election Trends
Meghalaya Election Trends
3 March 2018, 08:38 AM
Tripura is witnessing a close fight. BJP is currently leading in 13 seats, CPM in 12.
Tripura Election Trends
3 March 2018, 08:36 AM
In Nagaland, BJP takes massive lead in 10 seats. NPF leading in 2 seats.
Nagaland Election Trends
3 March 2018, 08:36 AM
Both BJP and Congress are leading in 3 seats each in Meghalaya., others in two.
Meghalaya Election Trends
3 March 2018, 08:32 AM
Tripura is witnessing a close fight between BJP and CPM. In Nagaland, BJP is leading in 5 seats, Congress leads in one seat in Meghalaya
Tripura Election Trends
Nagaland Election Trends
Meghalaya Election Trends
3 March 2018, 08:30 AM
It's neck-to-neck to contest between BJP and Tripura.
3 March 2018, 08:26 AM
Tripura Election Trends
Nagaland Election Trends
Meghalaya Election Trends
3 March 2018, 08:24 AM
In Tripura, CPM is leading in 6 seats, BJP in 4 seats. In Nagaland, the BJP is ahead in one seat.
3 March 2018, 08:18 AM
Tripura Election Trends
Nagaland Election Trends
Meghalaya Election Trends
3 March 2018, 08:16 AM
CPI candidate Manik Dey is leading from Majlishpur
3 March 2018, 08:12 AM
A day before results, Tripura Fisheries and Cooperation minister Khagendra Jamatia died at a hospital in New Delhi on Friday. Jamatia was CPI(M)'s candidate from the Krishnapur constituency for the Assembly elections held on February 18.
3 March 2018, 08:00 AM
Counting begins in all three state assemblies -- Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura