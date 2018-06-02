हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL betting case

IPL betting case: Six accused arrested, says Thane Police; will cooperate in probe, says Arbaaz Khan

Actor Arbaaz Khan, who is under scanner over his alleged involvement in IPL betting case, has promised to cooperate in the probe.  

MUMBAI: The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Saturday confirmed that it has arrested at least six persons in connection with betting in Indian Première League (IPL) matches and more arrests are likely to be made in this regard. 

Speaking to reporters, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP said, ''6 accused have been arrested in cricket betting racket. Some new names have cropped up, action will be taken against them.''

Replying to a question on actor Arbaaz Khan's alleged involvement in the IPL betting racket, the DCPO said, ''Arbaaz Khan's name came up in the case during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan. Arbaaz's statement has been recorded.''

When quizzed by reporters, actor Arbaaz Khan too said that he has given his statement to Thane Anti-Extortion Cell in connection with the ongoing probe into IPL betting case.

''My statement has been recorded. Police asked whatever they needed in this investigation and I answered them. I will continue to cooperate with them,'' Arbaaz Khan said.

According to PTI, filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who is also the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has told the Mumbai Police that he has been betting on cricket matches for the past five to six years.

The actor, however, claimed that he had not placed bets on any match of the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League that ended on May 27, a Crime Branch official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Khan arrived in Thane for recording his statement before the police in connection with an alleged IPL betting racket.

"The actor told police that he has been betting on cricket matches for the past 5-6 years," the police official said on the condition of anonymity.

The Thane Police had on Friday issued summons to the 50-year-old actor-producer for recording his statement today in connection with the betting racket.

In a letter sent to Khan, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), a police officer had said.

''Khan came to the office of the Thane Police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) for recording his statement,'' DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe told reporters.

On May 15, the AEC busted a racket with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country.

During the investigation, a "connection" between Jalan and Khan was established, head of the AEC, Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma had said on Friday.

"We suspect that Arbaaz Khan had placed bets on IPL matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions," another police official had said, according to PTI.

Khan allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore in betting to Jalan and was not paying the amount, following which the bookie had threatened the actor, the official had said, citing the interrogation of the arrested accused. 

The Thane AEC is also likely to make a detailed statement on the developments in the case later this evening.

(With PTI inputs)

IPL betting case, Arbaaz Khan, Thane Khan, Mumbai Police, Maharashtra, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, Sonu Jalan, Sonu Malad

