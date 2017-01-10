Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's love-filled fun ride in 'Kaara Fankaara' song will make your day a happy one!

New Delhi: The generation next actors in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, also popularly known as the 'Aashiqui 2' couple will soon be seen on the big screens as Tara and Aditya respectively in 'OK Jaanu'.

The new song from 'OK Jaanu' titled 'Kaara Fankaara' was recently out and it has all the fun elements to make the viewer excited for the film's release on January 13, 2017. The song has been sung by Shashaa Tirupati, Ashima Mahajan, Paroma Dasgupta with rap vocals by Kaly, Hard Kaur and ADK.

The music has been composed by legendary A R Rahman and has his touch in it. 'OK Jaanu' has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions.

It is slated to hit the screens on January 13, 2017. The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

Watch 'Kaara Fankara' song here: