Akshay Kumar's heartfelt message for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday!

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 18:11
New Delhi: Bollywood stars - Akshay Kumar and  Twinkle Khanna – are without-a-doubt one of the most adorable couples of the Indian film industry. Their romantic chemistry has time and again given us major relationship goals. On Thursday, Akki posted an adorable message on his social media profile to wish his better-half a happy birthday.

Along with the beautiful words, he also uploaded a lovey-dovey picture. In the image, the duo can be seen striking a lovable pose behind a birthday cake. "Your love, humour and madness make me keep falling in love with you every single day...Happy birthday Tina, never change," he captioned the pic.

Aww, aren't they adorable!

The 'Mela' actress turned 43-year-old today. She has showcased her acting skills in films like 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai', 'International Khiladi', 'Baadshah' and 'Joru Ka Ghulam'.

Twinkle tied the knot with the 'Khiladi' Kumar of B-Town on January 17, 2001. The much-in-love couple are now proud parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 18:11

