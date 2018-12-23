Anushka Sharma buries hatchet, follows back Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's leading actresses Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone reportedly shared cold vibes over Ranveer Singh, who was once rumoured to be romantically involved with the former.

Reports of the rivalry between the two leading ladies started after the two refused to acknowledge each other's presence despite being present at the same event. Moreover, during one of the episodes of 'Koffee With Karan' when host Karan Johar asked Anushka and Katrina Kaif about their friendship with Deepika, both of them remained silent.

However, that was all past. And as per the latest report, both of them have now decided to bury the hatchet and be friends with each other, at least on social media.

Anushka, who was followed by both Deepika and Ranveer on Instagram, have followed them back. The actress has also followed other colleagues including Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza.

It is believed that Ranveer and Deepika took the first step after they sent flowers to Anushka and Virat last year and congratulated them for their wedding.

Anushka too returned back the sweet gesture as she sent out a love-filled wish to the newlywed couple - DeepVeer, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Her tweet read, "Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone."

She then surprised everyone by attending DeepVeer's wedding reception in Mumbai. She then met them again at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. And it would not be wrong to say that all the bad blood between then has faded out.

For the unversed, Anushka, who is now happily married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, had once reportedly dated Ranveer. The two even worked together in back-to-back two films, 'Band Baaja Baraat' and 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. However, both of them headed for a splitsville and Ranveer found his love in Deepika, with whom he went to tie the knot.

Though Anushka and Deepika never spoke ill about each other, the two were reported to give cold shoulder to each other at parties. However, it seems like both of them buried the hatchet.