Anushka Sharma calling Virat Kohli's mother 'Mummy Ji' is the sweetest thing on internet today! Watch

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann was invited to perform at the Delhi reception.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 17:05 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: WION

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma got married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli at Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The duo kept it a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The couple hosted a lavish reception in New Delhi on December 21, 2017, where the high and mighty came and wished the couple well. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too attended the wedding reception and congratulated the duo.

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann was invited to perform and his songs kept everyone in high spirits. The couple danced like none is watching and several videos found space on the internet.

A fan club shared a video from the reception night where Virat and Anushka can be seen together on the dance floor with Gurdas Mann calling their parents to come on stage.

Anushka calling her mother-in-law 'Mummy Ji' on mike is the sweetest thing on internet today.

The couple is hosting another reception on December 26, 2017 in Mumbai for their industry friends. 

