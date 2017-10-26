Heartbreak alert! Anushka Sharma not marrying Virat Kohli in Dec

New Delhi: Popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and A-listed Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's wedding news sent fans into a tizzy. While many speculated it to be a mere rumour, Virushka fans couldn't be happier.

However, the verdict is out and the December wedding is not happening. Anushka Sharma's talent agency told NDTV, “These are just rumours doing the rounds. No truth to it.”

The wedding rumour caught fire especially after reports of Kohli asking the BCCI for a break from cricket in December went viral. What added fuel to it happened to be the widely appreciated advertisement where Anushka and Virat featured together for an apparel brand which specialises in ethnic wedding wear.

The two have always remained tight-lipped about their affair but often spotted together at various events and parties. The duo also has been seen enjoying their vacay time together in the foreign lands.

Guess for now, Virushka fans will have to wait for the wedding bells to ring!