Bigg Boss 10: Celebrities seek votes for Bani J

New Delhi: It seems like celebrity contestant Bani J has a massive fan following online. Not just her followers, but even celebrities are seeking votes for her in large numbers. You will be amazed to know that Gauahar Khan, Ajaz Khan, Vindoo Dara Singh and Ranvijay Singha are campaigning for her on Twitter.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress stated that she wants the former 'Roadies' participant to win Salman Khan's show. The duo is known to be BFFs. During a recent episode, Bani even said that she entered the controversial house on Gauahar's advice.

Check out what the celebrity squad tweeted:

It's finally here.The 1st time im gonna ask for u to vote for MY person @bani_j in 15 weeks... Coz it's the finale..let's make her win BB — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) 24 January 2017

BANI koh VOTE karteh RAHO!

DUSROH keh BHAROSE mat RAHO! SMS

Lines open till 11:30pm TONIGHT!#BB10#VoteForBani — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) 24 January 2017

Support Bani by voting for her, I know her for a really long time and I know @bani_j is a winner! #proud of you bani.. #BaniJFTW pic.twitter.com/WE86ORVPsA — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) 24 January 2017

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.