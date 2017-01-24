close
By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 17:33
Bigg Boss 10: Celebrities seek votes for Bani J

New Delhi: It seems like celebrity contestant Bani J has a massive fan following online. Not just her followers, but even celebrities are seeking votes for her in large numbers. You will be amazed to know that Gauahar Khan, Ajaz Khan, Vindoo Dara Singh and Ranvijay Singha are campaigning for her on Twitter.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress stated that she wants the former 'Roadies' participant to win Salman Khan's show. The duo is known to be BFFs. During a recent episode, Bani even said that she entered the controversial house on Gauahar's advice.

Check out what the celebrity squad tweeted: 

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.

