Bigg Boss 10: Celebrities seek votes for Bani J
New Delhi: It seems like celebrity contestant Bani J has a massive fan following online. Not just her followers, but even celebrities are seeking votes for her in large numbers. You will be amazed to know that Gauahar Khan, Ajaz Khan, Vindoo Dara Singh and Ranvijay Singha are campaigning for her on Twitter.
The 'Ishaqzaade' actress stated that she wants the former 'Roadies' participant to win Salman Khan's show. The duo is known to be BFFs. During a recent episode, Bani even said that she entered the controversial house on Gauahar's advice.
Check out what the celebrity squad tweeted:
Vote for @bani_j @TeamBaniJ
— Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) 24 January 2017
It's finally here.The 1st time im gonna ask for u to vote for MY person @bani_j in 15 weeks... Coz it's the finale..let's make her win BB
— GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) 24 January 2017
BANI koh VOTE karteh RAHO!
DUSROH keh BHAROSE mat RAHO!
SMS
Lines open till 11:30pm TONIGHT!#BB10#VoteForBani
— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) 24 January 2017
Support Bani by voting for her, I know her for a really long time and I know @bani_j is a winner! #proud of you bani.. #BaniJFTW pic.twitter.com/WE86ORVPsA
— Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) 24 January 2017
'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Akshay Kumar comes up with THIS 'app' idea to help martyrs' families
- Ajay Devgn's mother Veena hospitatlised
- 'Raees' promotions by train: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu orders probe into Vadodara station death
- Deepika Padukone reacts to comparisons with Priyanka Chopra
- Raees: Sunny Leone travels to Delhi by train, gets amazed by Shah Rukh Khan's stardom