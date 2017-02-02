'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar lands in legal trouble

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has apparently landed in a legal mess. It is being said that an FIR has been filed him and his followers for not abiding by traffic rules. They have been booked for obstructing traffic and causing ruckus.

When Manveer arrived in Delhi, on Tuesday, he was welcomed by an ocean of fans. Even a grand welcome function was organised in order to celebrate his victory. But, things got out of hands when huge traffic jams started occurring outside the Noida's sector 46 park venue.

Sector 39 SHO Amar Nath Yadav told PTI, "Though permission was taken for holding welcome function at sector 46 park but his supporters had blocked traffic for hours opposite Sadarpur police chowki which had caused inconvenience to public."

"FIR has been lodged against Manveer and his supporters for obstructing the traffic," he added.

Further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)