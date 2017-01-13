David Guetta concert: After Mumbai, Greater Noida gig under dark cloud!

New Delhi: A day after popular French DJ David Guetta's much-awaited concert was cancelled in Bengaluru as an aftermath of the New Year's eve mass molestation reportedly, today came in the news of its Mumbai gig getting scrapped as well.

To top it all, ANI reported that the concert scheduled to take place in Greater Noida has still not been granted necessary permissions. ANI tweeted: “Permission for #DavidGuetta's concert in Greater Noida on January 15 not granted in view of imposition of section 144 ahead of UP Elections.”

Apparently, security reasons and denial of permission was one of the primary reasons for the concert getting cancelled in Mumbai. "There has to be proper planning, police deployment, briefing, meetings ahead of a large scale event like this," Mumbai Police told ANI.

DCP Zone 8 Mumbai - Virendra Mishra - was quoted as saying, "If organisers still organise the event, then legal action will be taken. They must obey orders of the authority.Organising event is no problem, but only after completing necessary obligations. Security arrangement information must be shared with police."

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had denied permission for the 'Sunburn Arena' event that was to be organised at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The organisers then shifted the venue to Reliance Jio Garden at BKC.