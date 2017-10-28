Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit's pic is unmissable!
What happens when Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene shares a frame with gorgeous Deepika Padukone? Fireworks, right away. This is exactly what happened when the two actresses met at Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 held in Mumbai.
Deepika looked stunning in a beige Sabyasachi saree while Madhuri wore an orange lehenga dress. Both the ladies looked super gorgeous in their respective attires certainly sending the paps into a tizzy. Dippy's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared some pictures on Instagram. Check it out:
Also, a fan club shared teh picture where Madhuri and Deepika are in one frame. This calls for attention peeps!
On the professional front, Deepika is all geared up for the big screen release of her much-talked-about venture Padmavati. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal parts.
Deepika has Rani Padmini will surely entice the viewers as is clearly visible in the trailer. Recently, the first song the film Ghoomer was unveiled and oh boy the way in which she twirls with such heavy costume and jewellery will make you wanna see the entire movie asap.
Padmavati is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2017.