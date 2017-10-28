Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit's pic is unmissable!

New Delhi: What happens when Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene shares a frame with gorgeous Deepika Padukone? Fireworks, right away. This is exactly what happened when the two actresses met at Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017 held in Mumbai.

Deepika looked stunning in a beige Sabyasachi saree while Madhuri wore an orange lehenga dress. Both the ladies looked super gorgeous in their respective attires certainly sending the paps into a tizzy. Dippy's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared some pictures on Instagram. Check it out:

A little drama is a musttt@deepikapadukone tonight for #MarathiFilmfareawards2017 wearing the fabulous @sabyasachiofficial jewellery @sabyasachiofficial hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

@deepikapadukone tonight for #MarathiFilmfareawards2017 wearing @sabyasachiofficial earring @sabyasachiofficial hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

@deepikapadukone @danielbauermakeupandhair @sabyasachiofficial A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Also, a fan club shared teh picture where Madhuri and Deepika are in one frame. This calls for attention peeps!

Two divas@deepikapadukone @madhuridixitnene #deepikapadukone #madhuridixit A post shared by ❄️ DEEPIKA ❄️ (@deepikaslays) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

On the professional front, Deepika is all geared up for the big screen release of her much-talked-about venture Padmavati. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal parts.

Deepika has Rani Padmini will surely entice the viewers as is clearly visible in the trailer. Recently, the first song the film Ghoomer was unveiled and oh boy the way in which she twirls with such heavy costume and jewellery will make you wanna see the entire movie asap.

Padmavati is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2017.