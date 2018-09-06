Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor diagnosed with mild pneumonia

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai on Wednesday after he complained of a chest infection. The thespian, who is still recuperating has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

"He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine," Saira Banu told PTI.

Faisal Farooqui, who handles the legendary actor's Twitter account first shared the news of his being unwell.

.@TheDilipKumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. 1/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Allah is kind that He has blessed @TheDilipKumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world. Pls keep him in your prayers. 2/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Saira Banu told PTI, "We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist. The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon."

Last year, Dilip Kumar had been admitted to hospital for a week. Later he was visited by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra at home who checked on his well-being.

The thespian was last seen on the big screens in 1998 release 'Qila'. The actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for his path-breaking performances in blockbuster films like 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam, 'Ganga Jumna', and 'Karma', to name a few.

Here's wishing him a jet speed recovery!