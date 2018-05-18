Disha Patani roped in for Salman Khan's Bharat, says 'I am a big fan of Priyanka Chopra'

Mumbai: Disha Patani, who made her debut with 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger Shroff, has bagged her second film. And the young actress is all set to share screen space with global icon Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film 'Bharat'.

Recently Disha said that she is a big fan of Priyanka and that she is so excited to be a part of the project.

Priyanka, who has created a niche for herself in the West, on Friday welcomed Disha on board for the film. The 'desi girl' took to Twitter and wrote, "Welcome Disha Patani to 'Bharat'. This is lovely! Bareilly is representing!"

Disha was quick to reply to Priyanka's post, saying, "Thank you so much. I am your biggest fan and I am so so excited to be a part of it, Big hug. Can't wait."

Thank you so much mam you are so kind, all because of your blessings ____ lots of love_________ https://t.co/tPXtlNKqPU — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) May 18, 2018

'Bharat' will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will feature superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The film will also feature actor-comedian Sunil Grover in a key role.

"Sunil Grover will be playing Salman Khan’s friend in Bharat. His role is not like how in other films where comedians are used for a couple of comic punches and then they disappear. He has an interesting role in the film," a source told the daily.

Grover was last seen on the big screen in 2016 Blockbuster 'Baaghi'.

Earlier, Zafar shared a photograph on his Twitter handle showing a signboard that read, "Islamabad 322, Lahore 24 and India Pak Border 2."

"Bharat -- location scouting," he captioned the image.

Bharat , location scouting . pic.twitter.com/r6UP2lPZ5c — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 1, 2018

According to Zafar, the pre-production of 'Bharat' is on in full swing. "We are in full flow with pre-production of 'Bharat' the film. Lots of exciting news will come your way soon," Zafar tweeted last month.

This will be the Zafar's third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

We are in full flow with preproduction of #Bharat the film, lots of exciting news will come your way soon....baaki Aaj Sunday hai.. enjoy — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.