English Vinglish actress Sujata Kumar dies after battling cancer for long, last rites to be held today

New Delhi: Noted film and television actress Sujata Kumar breathed her last on August 19, 2018, after battling cancer for a long time. The actress was best remembered for her role of playing legendary star Sridevi's sister in blockbuster hit 'English Vinglish'.

Family sources told PTI, she was suffering from fourth stage metastatic cancer (metastatis) and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. "Her condition worsened day before yesterday at the hospital," the insider said.

Sujata Kumar's younger sister Kavita Krishnamoorthi took to her Facebook account and shared the news with a heavy heart. She wrote: “Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of August 2018...Life can never be the same again ...”

She even shared the time and details of Sujata's funeral. She wrote: “We are bidding our last farewell to Sujata Kumar at Juhu Crematorium, Vile Parle West, near Pavan Hans today 20th August 2018 at 11 am.”

A few days back, when Sujata was giving a tough fight to cancer in the hospital. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared an emotional message on Facebook. She had written: “It feels like somebody has plunged a hard cold knife into my heart and ripped the ground from under my feet as I sit outside the ICU and pray for my Suzie Puzie. My sister my mother my best friend my darling Sujata Kumar as she battles for her life inside. Please join me and my family in our prayers for her.”

Sujata was seen in several TV show, commercials and films such as 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and 'Raanjhanaa', 'English Vinglish' etc to name a few.