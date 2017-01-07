Happy Birthday, Bipasha Basu! B-Town wishes her on Twitter
New Delhi: Bollywood bong beauty Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday on January 7 and as she turns a year older, the gorgeous diva got several celebrities wishing her on micro-blogging site Twitter.
Bipasha is currently in Australia spending quality time with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Here's wishing Bipasha a very happy birthday!
Check out who all flooded her Twitter timeline with birthday wishes:
Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world...
May your smile get brighter… https://t.co/B3zRvryWG6
— Karan Singh Grover (@Iamksgofficial) January 6, 2017
Happy birthday to my dearest Bippy @bipsluvurself today you better eat some carbs!!! Lots of love.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 7, 2017
Happy birthday to the woman that combined fitness and grace flawlessly. @bipsluvurself
— Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 7, 2017
Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself ! Shine bright and stay beautiful as always!
— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) January 7, 2017
happy happy @bipsluvurself .. wishing you many robindrosongeets on your birthday.. get the man to sing!
— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) January 7, 2017
Happy bday my darl Bips @bipsluvurself ...Have the most beautiful year ahead #girlpower… https://t.co/W3VDxBIapU
— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 7, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Technical achievement Oscar for Indian-American Parag Havaldar
- Anusha Dandekar wears boyfriend Karan Kundra's clothes often!
- David Bowie found out cancer was terminal three months before death
- Vijay Sethupathi, Lakshmi Menon team up for 'Karuppan'
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' RELEASE DATE will make your Christmas Merry!
- David Bowie found out cancer was terminal three months before death
- Om Puri may you remain with your ever-infectious smile: Amitabh Bachchan
- Payal Rohatgi slams Jet Airlines for offloading her; gets trolled for using 'secular' comment!
- 'Batman' actress Francine York no more
- Gulshan Devaiah, wife stranded in Istanbul airport