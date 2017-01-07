close
Happy Birthday, Bipasha Basu! B-Town wishes her on Twitter

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 16:20
Happy Birthday, Bipasha Basu! B-Town wishes her on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood bong beauty Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday on January 7 and as she turns a year older, the gorgeous diva got several celebrities wishing her on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Bipasha is currently in Australia spending quality time with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Here's wishing Bipasha a very happy birthday!

Check out who all flooded her Twitter timeline with birthday wishes:

First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 16:20

