Happy Birthday, Bipasha Basu! B-Town wishes her on Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood bong beauty Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday on January 7 and as she turns a year older, the gorgeous diva got several celebrities wishing her on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Bipasha is currently in Australia spending quality time with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Here's wishing Bipasha a very happy birthday!

Check out who all flooded her Twitter timeline with birthday wishes:

Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world...

May your smile get brighter… https://t.co/B3zRvryWG6 — Karan Singh Grover (@Iamksgofficial) January 6, 2017

Happy birthday to my dearest Bippy @bipsluvurself today you better eat some carbs!!! Lots of love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 7, 2017

Happy birthday to the woman that combined fitness and grace flawlessly. @bipsluvurself — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 7, 2017

Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself ! Shine bright and stay beautiful as always! — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) January 7, 2017