happy birthday priyanka chopra

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 10 times the actress bowled us over with her looks

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'.

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 10 times the actress bowled us over with her looks

New Delhi: The gorgeous 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today and looks like celebrations have already begun! The birthday girl took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of some delicious-looking desserts. The caption of the story read, “And it starts! Yay”

Well, while Pee Cee is enjoying her birthday, let us have a look at ten times when she simply bowled us over with the charm of her looks:

 

The gorgeous actress's personal life is under the scanner these days as she is rumoured to be dating international singing sensation, Nick Jonas. Pee Cee left us all shocked and pleasantly surprised when she brought Nick with her to Mumbai. The latter even met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra.

Nick and Priyanka have been spotted together on many occasions. A picture of the two which also has Priyanka's mother in the frame went viral on social media a few days back. Reports of the two planning to get married have also surfaced.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. 

The actress will also star in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'

Here's wishing the beautiful and talented actress a very happy birthday!

