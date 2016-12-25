Here's how Priyanka Chopra is discovering Assam!

New Delhi: It was only a few days back that Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was named the brand ambassador of Assam by the respective state government. Now, the actress who is currently in India for Christmas break took time out to visit the beautiful North Eastern state!

Our desi girl took to Instagram to share a selfie of her visiting the famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and captioned it, ''Magical visit at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati... something so powerful in belief....... #DiscoveringAssam''

Have a look:

Our desi girl looked stunning as always in the traditional authentic attire and is indeed discovering Assam at its best!

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actress will be making her Hollywood debut in Seth Gordon's directorial 'Baywatch' that also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others. This American action comedy drama will hit the big screens on May 26, 2017.