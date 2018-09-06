Hey, what's Nick Jonas reading on Priyanka Chopra's phone? Check pics

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas are enjoying their time together in the US and it's the paps who are the happiest clicking them. The duo recently attended the US Open together. But they were not alone as Nick brother Joe came with girlfriend Sophie Turner and PeeCee's mommy Dr Madhu Chopra too was seen enjoying the game.

Now, several pictures of the fam jam flooded the internet and a day after another photo from the same day has gone viral. Why? Well, it has been brilliantly captured by the shutterbugs. One of the fan clubs shared it on Instagram and the picture shows Nick checking out PeeCee's phone.

We really wonder what he was reading?

Sometime back the couple was seen enjoying their vacay time somewhere in the picturesque mountains of the West.

The duo got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.