Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas?

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has stormed the West with her powerful act in hit American television series 'Quantico'. She impressed one and sundry with her act in Hollywood projects as well. Now, the buzz is strong is that PeeCee is dating Nick Jonas of the famous 'Jonas Brothers'.

Their recent pictures of chilling out together have set the rumour mills on fire. Shared on social media by a fan club, you can see Priyanka and Nick accompanied by other friends as well. Sitting beside each other, PeeCee and Nick look adorable in the pictures.

Check it out here:

A fan club also shared a video where PeeCee and Nick can be seen walking inside the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles where they had gone to watch a baseball match.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

Priyanka. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. Besides Piggy Chops and Salman, the film stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh respectively.