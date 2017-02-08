Judwaa 2: Salman Khan's special gesture for Varun Dhawan revealed
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is blessed with a heart of gold. The 51-year-old actor never misses any opportunity to promote and encourage young talents. Recently, the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town sent a special gift to Varun Dhawan for his upcoming movie 'Judwaa 2'.
You will be amazed to know that the 'Sultan' hunk reportedly sent Varun a box full of jeans. According to PTI, the same was gifted to him keeping in mind a character which the 'Badlapur' star will be playing in his forthcoming film.
Interestingly, Varun is now taking Salman's 'Judwaa' franchise forward. The sequel to the flick has gone on the floors already. It will be releasing on September 29 this year.
The David Dhawan directorial also features Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar planning to take 'friendship' with Nitibha Kaul to next level?
- Judwaa 2: Salman Khan's special gesture for Varun Dhawan revealed
- Sophie Choudry's star-studded birthday bash was too much fun! - See pics
- Shahid Kapoor - Kangana Ranaut’s bitter-sweet chemistry in new ‘Rangoon’ promo is impressive – WATCH
- Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukmini Sahay wedding: Photos of engagement ceremony in Udaipur
- Sophie Choudry's star-studded birthday bash was too much fun! - See pics
- Mahira Khan makes a U-Turn on old controversial video, says she has always been a Bollywood fan
- Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s twitter conversation is the cutest thing you will read today!
- Didn't feel ignored while working with Akshay: Huma Qureshi
- Malawi court permits Madonna to adopt two children