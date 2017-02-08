Judwaa 2: Salman Khan's special gesture for Varun Dhawan revealed

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is blessed with a heart of gold. The 51-year-old actor never misses any opportunity to promote and encourage young talents. Recently, the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town sent a special gift to Varun Dhawan for his upcoming movie 'Judwaa 2'.

You will be amazed to know that the 'Sultan' hunk reportedly sent Varun a box full of jeans. According to PTI, the same was gifted to him keeping in mind a character which the 'Badlapur' star will be playing in his forthcoming film.

Interestingly, Varun is now taking Salman's 'Judwaa' franchise forward. The sequel to the flick has gone on the floors already. It will be releasing on September 29 this year.

The David Dhawan directorial also features Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.