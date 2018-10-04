हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta

Kajol backs Tanushree Dutta, says sexual harassment is reality

The explosive interview of Tanushree Dutta and her allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar has sparked off a major debate about harassment at workplace and how women still feel 'unsafe' in such circumstances.

Kajol backs Tanushree Dutta, says sexual harassment is reality

New Delhi: The explosive interview of Tanushree Dutta and her allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar has sparked off a major debate about harassment at workplace and how women still feel 'unsafe' in such circumstances.

Some of Bollywood's A-listers such as Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar etc came out in Tanushree's support and lauded her for speaking about the incident in open. The latest to join the bandwagon is popular actress Kajol.

Kajol during an interview with NDTV said that sexual harassment is a reality.  Kajol told NDTV, "What she speaks about is definitely the reality and I wouldn't say it's restricted to our industry. I think it's pretty much a concern all over, whichever field we talk about." 

"I've never seen it but I have heard about it and it's always in rumour form. You never know it, no one is going to come up to you and say 'Hey, I did this!' I don't know how much of it is actually the truth or not, " Kajol added.

On September 26, Tanushree alleged that she was harassed by Patekar while shooting for a special dance number in the movie. The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She alleged that she and her family were attacked by members of a political party after she refused to perform the intimate step.

