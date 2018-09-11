हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Karan Johar comments on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas age gap: Who cares who's older than whom?

According to KJo, compatibility between a couple mattered more than other factors like age difference.

Karan Johar comments on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas age gap: Who cares who's older than whom?

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra seems to be on a roller coaster ride. From ruling the Bollywood industry to making herself a reputed name in the West, the girl has been doing it all. However, it is her relationship and the recently held Roka ceremony with American singer Nick Jonas that made her one of the most talked about celebrity in the last two month. 

Her camaraderie with Nick is the most loved subject of the netizens. What's more interesting is that despite an age difference of 10 years between them, the couple seems to be going strong with every passing day. 

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar was asked about his opinion about the same and he came out in full support of Priyanka and Nick. "Relationships should not be about that. I am very liberal and progressive about these things. I have never thought, 'Oh, your man should be older than you.' Why? Why should we say these things?" he was quoted as saying by India Today.

According to KJo, compatibility between a couple mattered more than other factors like age. "If you find compatibility and you find a relationship of comfort, who cares who's older than whom?" he said.

The filmmaker also questioned that who made this rule that a man has to be older than the woman in a relationship.

In fact, he went on to add that the woman being older than her man could actually be a good thing in their relationship. "Sometimes, I think that is the saving grace of the relationship. Sometimes the maturity that a woman brings to the table, I think it can actually make sure that the relationship has a strong binding. So, I really don't buy all these things, it doesn't make sense to me," he said.

Priyanka and Nick have been dating each other for a while now. While speculation about them seeing each other did round for several weeks, the couple finally made it official after a Roka ceremony that was held at her Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends including Nick's parents attended the ceremony which took place on August 18. Later, the couple hosted an engagement bash the same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month while few others claiming that the marriage will take place early next year. 

