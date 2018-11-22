हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Devin Lima

LFO singer Devin Lima dies at 41

LFO, which gained popularity in the 1990s, consisted of Lima and Fischetti. 

LFO singer Devin Lima dies at 41
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Pop band LFO singer Devin Lima is dead. He was 41. He died early Wednesday morning after a year-long battle with stage 4 cancer, the band's publicist confirmed to variety.com.

"It is with a truly broken heart that that I confirm that Harold ‘Devin' Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer," LFO's Brad Fischetti said in a statement. 

Fischetti added: "Devin, as the world knows him, was an extraordinary talent, a doting father to his six children, and a loving partner to their mother. He was a beloved son and brother and a friend to so many. On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry.

"A few days before he passed away, he said to me, ‘Bro, when it is over, just tell them I disappeared.' My friends - Harold ‘Devin' Lima has disappeared."

LFO, which gained popularity in the 1990s, consisted of Lima and Fischetti. 

The pop group was initially a trio, with lead singer Rich Cronin, but disbanded in 2010 after his death to leukemia at the age of 35.

Lima (born Harold Lima) and Fischetti reunited and resumed touring in 2017. They recently released their first new song in 15 years, "Perfect 10."

The duo was set to commence touring earlier this year, but put their plans on hold when Lima was hospitalized in late 2017 after doctors discovered a tumor "the size of a football" on his adrenal gland. The cancer spread to Lima's kidney, which had to be removed.

 

Tags:
Devin LimaDevin Lima deadLFO singerMusicdevin lima diesCancerDevin Lima CancertumorLeukemia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close