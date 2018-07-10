हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's rain dance pics will teach you how to enjoy the monsoon showers- See

The actress, who is a big name in the small screen circuit has taken a huge leap into the world of celluloid with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. 

Pic courtesy: @imouniroy (Instagram)

Mumbai: Mouni Roy makers her fans go gaga every time she posts pictures or videos on Instagram. The pretty actress, who is gearing up for the release of her debut Bollywood film, took to the photo-sharing site to post a few pictures that show her dancing in the rain.

The Bengali beauty wrote: "Dancing to the rains creating music ...
taapur tupur taapur tupur (sic)."

 

The actress, who is a big name in the small screen circuit has taken a huge leap into the world of celluloid with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few days back and it garnered rave reviews. The film directed by Reema Kagti is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. Mouni plays Mrs. Monobina Das, wife of Tapan Das (Akshay Kumar). A couple of days ago, the makers launched a romantic song titled Naino Ne Baandhi. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that she shares a great chemistry with Akshay.

Apart from Gold, Mouni will also be a part of Ayan Mukerji's trilogy titled Brahmastra. The mega-budget film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Reports suggest that Mouni Roy will play the female antagonist in one of its parts.

Mouni has indeed struck gold! After films with Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni will share screen space in John Abraham starrer spy-thriller RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, reports suggest.

Mouni, who began her acting career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007–2008, Kasturi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Do Saheliyaan, Sshhh... Phir koi hai- Trittya, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev etc. But it was Ekta Kapoor's Naagin that made Mouni a household name.

