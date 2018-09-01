हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nick Jonas' father in deep debt

A Real Estate company of Paul Jonas, father of American singer Nick Jonas and future father-in-law of actress Priyanka Chopra, has over $1 million in debt, including a $268k judgement from a case his company lost.

Los Angeles: A Real Estate company of Paul Jonas, father of American singer Nick Jonas and future father-in-law of actress Priyanka Chopra, has over $1 million in debt, including a $268k judgement from a case his company lost.

According to TMZ, it is said that in order to come up with the cash, Paul's plans to see of come of the New Jersey construction and real estate company's property.

In the past, the Jonas Brothers of which Nick is a part, had sold millions of records worldwide before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own.

Nick is reportedly worth $25 million. He's made most of his money as a solo artist, but he's also got a budding acting career and recently starred in the "Jumanji" remake. 

