Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra out on vacay, actress turns photographer for her 'man'

New Delhi: The love story of desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas is the talk of the town these days. The duo got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

The couple is currently enjoying their vacay time somewhere in the picturesque mountains of the West. Nick, meanwhile shared a photo on his Instagram and gave the picture credit to none other than ladylove Priyanka Chopra. Check out his caption: “A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra”

A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 2, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT

Isn't it too cute for words?

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.