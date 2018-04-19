Nora Fatehi's 'Swalla' dance with Marce Pedrozo is hilarious - Watch

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi is a cheerful person and her Instagram posts prove it. The pretty girl who has wowed us with her dancing also believes in the madness that can make her and others around her laugh. An old Instagram post showcases the madness that is all about having ultimate fun with friends.

In a video shared on the photo-sharing site in May last year, Nora is seen dancing along with her friend and make-up artiste Marce Pedrozo to Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign).

She wrote: "When we reunite it's madness The official music video of "Swalla Swalla" dam we are really talented @marcepedrozo @jasonderulo

D.O.P @janvik1

Special appearance @shayal (sic)."

A few days back, we had carried a post on one of Nora's Instagram videos published in December last year. In the video, we can see Nora and Marce dancing or rather twerking their way to glory while gearing up for the show Entertainment ki Raat.

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant, who won a million hearts by her simplicity and charm, had showcased her dancing skills on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2015. And boy, she was dayum good.

Fatehi excels not just in belly dancing but other forms of dance too. She started learning pole dance a few days back and had even posted a video to showcase her skill.

For the unversed, Nora had appeared in a special song in Baahubali: The Beginning featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.