Om Puri's death leaves Bollywood fraternity in shock! Twitter floods with condolence messages
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri breathed his last on Friday morning at his Mumbai residence. The thespian suffered a cardiac arrest, reportedly. He was 66. The entire Bollywood fraternity is left shocked and saddened at the sudden demise of legendary actor Om Puri.
The micro-blogging site Twitter is flooded with several B-Town celebrities extending their heartfelt condolences to the family. Take a look at their tweets:
We have lost very brilliant and talented actor it's very big lost of our country and film industry rest and peace.@OmRajeshPuri pic.twitter.com/3n0Kf4tmww
— Naseeruddin Shah (@NaseerudinShah) January 6, 2017
Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017
OM Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital.Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017
“Gods garden must b beautiful, He always takes the best“ Will miss ur laughter over the shared brandy in Berlin. Will miss u lots Omji. RIP
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 6, 2017
Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films...heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 6, 2017
So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2017
The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 6, 2017
I remember driving with him every morning to set listening to old Hindi music during delhi6, So sorry to hear to hear of his passing #Ompuri
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 6, 2017
Thank you for your kindness when a young girl needed it the most. You will live on through your… https://t.co/C54YVlwSqQ
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 6, 2017
Omji... I will miss that warm tight hug that you gave me every morning on set. Khudahafiz sir... you were the best!
— Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) January 6, 2017
Fine actor. Gone far too soon. https://t.co/4z55pwqpON
— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) January 6, 2017
I learnt empathy from him. A Pure soul.#OmPuri
— Deepak Dobriyal (@deepakdobriyal) January 6, 2017
Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked.
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017
I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he’ll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him.
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017
Saddened to hear about the@passing away of Om Puri. What an actor... among our finest. A simple man and a great artiste. pic.twitter.com/CFwzUIJJdK
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 6, 2017
It's sad to hear about the sudden demise of a great actor n friend Om puri sahib.. may his soul Rest In Peace.
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 6, 2017
Really sad to hear #Ompuri sir is no more,a genius performer ! My thoughts n prayers are with his family
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 6, 2017
