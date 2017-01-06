close
Om Puri's death leaves Bollywood fraternity in shock! Twitter floods with condolence messages

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 14:19
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri breathed his last on Friday morning at his Mumbai residence. The thespian suffered a cardiac arrest, reportedly. He was 66. The entire Bollywood fraternity is left shocked and saddened at the sudden demise of legendary actor Om Puri.

The micro-blogging site Twitter is flooded with several B-Town celebrities extending their heartfelt condolences to the family. Take a look at their tweets:

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 10:14

