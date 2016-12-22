Parineeti Chopra wears mask on 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' sets, says all given one but PIC tells a different story

New Delhi: Talented star Parineeti Chopra is hogging all the limelight these days—all thanks to her immense weight loss and some plum deals in her kitty. The actress will soon be seen giving a tribute to her sister Priyanka Chopra by dancing on her superhit numbers at an awards show.

Besides all that seems good and bright, she shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming YRF venture 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' where she can be seen wearing a mask to keep the dust away.

While her caption suggests that everyone in the crew is given masks keeping health hazards in mind, the picture shared tells a different story. Only Pari can be seen wearing one whereas the person right behind her can be seen cleaning the place with no mask at all.

The comments on the picture point it out where people have written that none can be seen wearing one besides the actor. Check out the post she shared on Instagram and decide for yourself:

'Meri Pyaari Bindu' stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Parineeti Chopra and is directed Akshay Roy. The film will release on May 12, 2017.