By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 18:34
Political leaders mourn as Om Puri breathed his last

New Delhi: Not just the film fraternity, but the entire nation is saddened by the sudden demise of Bollywood veteran Om Puri. In order to express their grief, even a lot of political leader took to Twitter on Friday.

The 66-year-old actor passed away today morning after suffering a severe heart attack.

Known for his deep baritone and distinctive acting style, Om Puri had an affinity towards socially relevant cinema.

A Padma Shri awardee and National Award-winner, Om Puri was also conferred the title of the Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the British film industry.

His work extended from theatre, television, Indian films to those in Britain and the US too. He was president of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and a former chairman of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

For his phenomenal contribution in the field of cinema, he will always remain immortal in our hearts.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 18:32

