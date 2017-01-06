Political leaders mourn as Om Puri breathed his last

New Delhi: Not just the film fraternity, but the entire nation is saddened by the sudden demise of Bollywood veteran Om Puri. In order to express their grief, even a lot of political leader took to Twitter on Friday.

The 66-year-old actor passed away today morning after suffering a severe heart attack.

Known for his deep baritone and distinctive acting style, Om Puri had an affinity towards socially relevant cinema.

फिल्म जगत के विख्यात अभिनेता श्री ओम पुरी जी के अकाल निधन के बारे मे सुनके खूब खेद हुआ | भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शान्ति और परिवार को शक्ति दे | — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) 6 January 2017

A Padma Shri awardee and National Award-winner, Om Puri was also conferred the title of the Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the British film industry.

Saddened at sudden passing of Om Puri Ji. His acting skills were appreciated around the world. Condolences to family, friends fraternity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 6 January 2017

His work extended from theatre, television, Indian films to those in Britain and the US too. He was president of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and a former chairman of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

अभिनेता ओमपुरी जी का निधन दुखद. यह फिल्म जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें.https://t.co/BcE1mZdbRn — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) 6 January 2017

For his phenomenal contribution in the field of cinema, he will always remain immortal in our hearts.