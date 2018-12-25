Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Christmas post-wedding—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and her American beau Nick Jonas' whirlwind romance took to Internet by storm in the beginning of this month. The couple set major relationship goals and we just can't get enough of them! Be it their cute Instagram PDA to holding hands in public, Nick and Pee Cee look like a match made in heaven.

Today, the two celebrate their first Christmas post-wedding, and to mark the moment, Nick shared a picture with Pee Cee along with a heartfelt caption.

Check out his post:

The caption is, “Dogs and Christmas.Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra”

On the other hand, Priyanka shared a family pic from Christmas eve celebration.

Pee Cee and Nick got married on December 1 as per Christain tradition and a day later, on December 2, solemnized their wedding as per Hindu tradition at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai which was followed by the third reception that had all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

As per a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick will host another wedding reception for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebs including Dwayne Johnson, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Kerry Washington and Ellen DeGeneres are expected to attend the reception among others.